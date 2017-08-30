Emergency Downtown road closures

A sewer collapse closes downtown roads on August 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Several streets downtown will be closed indefinitely due to an MSD sewer collapse. A section of the roadway caved-in due to a collapsed, 102-inch concrete sewer pipe installed in 1948.

MSD has secured the area. Excavation and repairs are expected to occur after this weekend's forecasted rainfall. Repairs will take several weeks.

The closures will be on East Main Street between Jackson and South Clay Street and Hancock Street between East Market Street and East Washington Street, an intersection near Slugger Field on the East side of the interstate.

The entrance to Louisville Slugger Field's parking lot at Main Street and South Jackson Street remain open.

