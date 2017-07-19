Elliot Park bathrooms cleaned after complaints

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You told us your complaints about the conditions of the bathrooms at Elliot Park and today we have some good news.

WHAS11 visited the park at 28th and Magazine Street earlier this week when residents said it was being neglected and not properly cleaned by the city.

We went back out to the park Tuesday and found those bathrooms have been cleaned.



Metro Parks called us to tell us the bathrooms were cleaned twice that day.



Parks officials say staff members are at every park once a day cleaning up, but there's not enough money in the budget to renovate some of the older bathrooms.

