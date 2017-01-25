Elizabethtown police warn residents about mustang initiating traffic stops

Police lights.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police, in Elizabethtown, are warning residents about two incidents involving a black Ford Mustang using blue lights to initiate traffic stops and then pulling away.

The incidents occurred on Lincoln Parkway and Patriot Parkway.

The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking anyone who sees this happening to call 911 and attempt to write down the license plate number and the direction of travel.

They say you should do the following if you are stopped by an unmarked police vehicle and unsure if this is a police impersonation situation: turn on your hazard lights, call 911, and pull into a safe place. Keep the doors to your vehicles locked, roll down your window just enough to verify that person is a police officer.



(© 2017 WHAS)