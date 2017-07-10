Elizabethtown Police warn of jury duty phone scam

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Elizabethtown Police posted warning on their Facebook page after a concerned citizen contacted them about a scam.
Authorities said the caller contacted an individual claiming they had missed jury duty and needed to pay a fine.
“Law enforcement will NEVER request payment of fines by phone,” Elizabethtown Police said in the post.
If you have received a similar call or have questions about phone scams, call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or your local police department.
