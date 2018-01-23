Elizabethtown Police Department warns residents of phone scam

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Elizabethtown Police Department is issuing a warning after they received reports that someone is calling the Elizabethtown area form varying numbers to scam people.

Numbers the scammers are calling from include 270-605-8004 and from a Florida number.

The caller claims to be associated with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

EPD says the callers have imitated the actual phone number for the sheriff’s office. The caller says that there are warrants issued on the person they are talking to and that person needs to pay a fine to avoid arrest. The caller then demands that you purchase a pre-paid card, usually a VISA, and give them the card number, EPD says.

EPD says the scam has deceived some but reminds those that law enforcement will never ask you to pay for anything over the phone.



© 2018 WHAS-TV