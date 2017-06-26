Elizabethtown police chief retiring Sep. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After 6 years on the job, Elizabethtown’s police chief is stepping down.

Chief Tracy Schiller will retire effective Sep. 1.

Chief Schiller began his law enforcement career in 1978, serving as assistant chief of the Shelbyville Police Department and assistant chief of the former Louisville Division of Police.

Major Jamie Land will take over the position as chief.

He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol and Operations for the Elizabethtown Police Department.

© 2017 WHAS-TV