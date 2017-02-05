Elizabethtown investigating discovery of man's body in field

investigation (Photo: WHAS11)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a field in Elizabethtown.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2kw27vj ) reports two people who were hitting golf balls behind a retail store saw the body on Thursday and authorities were notified.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Spangenberger says an autopsy was performed Friday and it appears the man died from natural causes. The man has not been identified and toxicology tests still have to be completed.

He says it appears the man had been dead up to eight weeks.

Elizabethtown police are investigating the death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.