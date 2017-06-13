Elizabethtown grandmother fights off attempted kidnapper

Chantelle Coates

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 5-year-old pulled out of her back yard by a total stranger.



“It was hell,” Frances Vincent, her grandmother said.



Chantelle Coates, 28, is in jail after Vincent says Coates tried to kidnap her granddaughter, Joan and her 13-year-old daughter with autism, Angel.



“I was in the house for maybe a minute, a minute and a half and this lady took my granddaughter out of the yard. And it could happen to anybody,” Vincent said. “She reached over and grabbed Joan. She had Angel here in the exact same spot after I got Joan, right here trying to pick her up.”



Vincent says her daughter and granddaughters were playing in the fenced-in back yard when Vincent says Coates picked the 5-year-old up carrying her across the street. Vincent says she was able to fight her off.

“I kind of hit her back,” Vincent said.

But Vincent says the suspect didn't give up, next trying to kidnap Vincent's daughter.

JUNE 13, 2017; ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. -- Frances Vincent, who didn't want to be shown, fought off a woman who attempted to kidnap her granddaughter.





“I said 'Angel, no! Hit her! Fight!'” Vincent said.



Vincent says Coates dropped her daughter and police were able to arrest her. But Vincent says she's still keeping her family close to home.



“They would be outside playing in my backyard but not no more, not here. It's not safe,” she said.



A close call for one family and something they won't soon forget.



Coates is currently being held in Hardin County Jail and is facing a number of charges including kidnapping.

