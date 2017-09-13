Eight-year-old honored for saving mother's life

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An 8-year-old is being honored for saving her mother's life.



Makenzie Bard was at her cousin's house in June when she noticed her mom laying on the ground unresponsive.



Makenzie was able to call 911 and stay on the phone with a dispatcher for eight minutes as they worked together to find out what was wrong.



Now, thanks to that brave action, Makenzie and her mother, Brandi, are happy and alive and Makenzie is the latest recipient of the 911 Hero Award.



You can see Makenzie accept her 911 Hero Award at the Award Banquet for the Kentucky Emergency Services Conference tonight at 6 p.m.

