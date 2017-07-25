Effort gains momentum to bring special constitutional rights to Ky. crime victims

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Supporters are gaining momentum in their effort to bring special constitutional rights to Kentucky crime victims.

Marsy's law would create guidelines for the state to follow to guarantee that crime victims were involved in the legal process and aware of any steps taking place in their case.

On Tuesday organizers behind the legislation announced 13 chair people had signed on to champion the cause in Jefferson County.

They'll look to gain support before the 2018 legislative session.

The legislation has passed in five states and is named for a California woman murdered in the 1980s.

