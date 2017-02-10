Effort continues to refinance KFC Yum! Center's bonds

KFC Yum! Center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Arena Authority meet briefly Friday morning to approve two investment banks, Bank of America and Siebert Shanks, that will lead the refinancing work on the KFC Yum! Center, but a few things need to happen before that work can begin, starting with lawmakers.

“We're going to need to have some legislation entered both in Frankfort and here in Louisville,” said Scott Cox, Chairman of the Louisville Arena Authority.

Cox says he hopes to make significant progress in the next two weeks while legislators are still in session. If and when new legislation passes, the board could then start restructuring financial arrangements with its partners.

“Lengthening the TIF in Frankfort, potentially raising or limiting the cap that would put us on much better financial footing,” said Cox.

Cox says another factor in lowering the facility's debt is renegotiating its contract with the University of Louisville, the Yum! Center's primary tenant. Some council members say UofL should do more financially to help the arena. Cox says he's confident the board will amend the existing contract with the university.

“They like playing here, they like having their men’s and women's basketball teams playing here, they want this place to be state of the art and so they've been fine and easy to deal with,” said Cox.

Metro Council President David Yates backed Cox at Friday’s meeting, saying this needs to be a partnership between the city, state and UofL.

“This is a key to economic development for our city, this is what puts Louisville on the map, you should care because this is your city, this is your asset and this is a positive thing to help ensure that it has a future,” said Yates.

Before the board can refinance and start refunding the Yum! Center’s outstanding construction bonds, it needs to get its ducks in a row. But bottom line, Cox says, is that the board wants to solve the Yum! Center's financial problems once and for all and refinancing would mean pre-paying.

“Even though we would go out 30 years from now, we would hope with prepayment we'd be able to cut it down,” said Cox.

Cox says refinancing is the only option as the board is looking at some huge payments in the year 2029 and right now is probably unable to service the debt even in 2020.

