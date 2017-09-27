Eaves: Louisville right to move on from Pitino, Jurich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It seems one scandal too many for the University of Louisville and the taint of those scandals have former players and fans growing weary

Many of the players I spoke with declined to comment or asked to remain anonymous, while Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino are still on administrative leave.

However, Jerry Eaves who played on the 1980 championship team before moving onto the NBA, and later a coaching job at Simmons College, says this day has been a long time coming.

"I've been a Cardinal fan all of my life,” said Jerry Eaves. “It's been a very difficult time the last 7-8-9 years."



After nearly a decade of turmoil at his alma mater, Jerry Eaves said he often wondered what it would take for Louisville to turn over a new leaf.



"What will be the straw that breaks the camel's back,” asked Eaves. “At Louisville, it seemed to be nothing. Then we have something of this magnitude to where the FBI gets involved and it's like oh my goodness now we're shocked and it makes it easy. It was going to be a difficult situation at the University of Louisville going forth without the FBI investigation coming out."



After surviving the Karen Sypher scandal, and a separate sex scandal involving self-proclaimed madam Katina Powell, Eaves says UofL finally found an opponent they couldn't hide from in the FBI.



"I don't know how a lot of people have stood on the sideline with a blind eye but we have,” said Eaves. “Numerous people would not respond correctly to major issues at the university. They wouldn't and it's troubling."



Eaves says the University of Louisville finally took the right steps today by placing Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.



"There's only one way to go we have hit rock stone bottom,” said Eaves. “There's nowhere else to go. The pancake has flattened out. There is no more wind in the sails. There are no more excuses to be made because we have hit rock stone bottom. We're going to have to put integrity first, treating student athletes correctly second, and only then do you start worrying about individuals. The university put individuals in front of the school and the athletes. It cannot ever happen again. It cannot happen again."

Eaves went on to say that he felt the 2013 championship banner will ultimately be stripped by the NCAA.

He went on to add that the University of Louisville basketball team was one of the most successful in the NCAA prior to the Pitino era, and will continue to be once the dust settles from this latest controversy.

