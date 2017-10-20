Eastern Parkway Project starts phase two

generic road closed graphic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Months after completing phase one, it's on to phase two for the Louisville Water Company's Eastern Parkway Project.

Work will begin on the second phase on Monday. Crews will focus on the section of Eastern Parkway from Bear-grass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.

The work includes installing a new water main inside an original pipe from the 1930s.

While there will be some traffic detours, residents will not lose water service during construction.





