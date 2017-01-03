Eastern Parkway Project shuts down busy Highlands road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A major construction project is now underway in the heart of Cherokee Triangle. Willow Avenue, a busy thoroughfare connecting Cherokee and Eastern Parkways, is closed from Alexander Avenue to Eastern Parkway until Feb. 10.

Louisville Water Company closed the road as crews continue to make progress on the Eastern Parkway Project, a three-year project repairing one of the utility's oldest and largest water mains.

The utility is using an engineering process known as slip-lining to minimize the impact on the historic area. The technology allows crews to insert a smaller pipeline into the existing infrastructure without as much digging and long-term disruption to traffic.

“The location is what makes this project so unique. It’s along Eastern Parkway, a beautiful historic part of the city. We just can’t dig up Eastern Parkway and put a new water main in so what we’re doing is we’re taking advantage of some new technology that allows us to slip-line a 42-inch pipe inside the 48-inch pipe,” explained Louisville Water Company spokesperson Kelley-Dearing Smith.

Smith said the process works in most cases, but the utility cannot use slip-lining when the pipe makes a turn. In those areas, the impact is much more significant. Crews have to close down the intersection, dig out the old pipe, and physically install the new pieces.

“We definitely recognize that the part of the project that we’re in right now is one that could cause some headaches for people,” Smith said.

Residents along Willow Ave. will see an immediate impact on parking, road closures, and detours. Smith said there could also be some damage to roads, sidewalks, landscaping, and trees. The utility plans to repair any damage this spring, once the first phase of the project wraps up in April.

Smith said, so far, the damage has been minimal but crews have had to remove several trees. The water company has committed to provide funding for Metro Parks to plant three trees for each tree the utility destroys.

Phase 1 of the project is on track to wrap up in April. Because the utility can only do the slip-lining in winter months when the water demand is lower, Phase 2 of the project is expected to start in Nov. 2017 and then Phase 3 in Nov. 2018.