East meets West: 2 churches unite to renovate Park DuValle home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Churches from both the east and west ends have come together to renovate a vacant house for families in need.

Christ United Methodist Church and New Zion Baptist Church have been working together for months to rebuild a house.

The home is adjacent to the New Zion church in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

It’s intended to be used as a short-term residence for families who are temporarily without a place to live.

Sunday, the churches held a worship service and dedication ceremony, marking the home’s completion.

New Zion’s pastor, Rev. A. Russell Awkard, said the project is evidence people can come together as one community.

“I think that helps us to see the fact that we are really one community and that we have more in common than we realize,” he said.



Organizers say the partnership between the two churches is the beginning of a joint venture in racial reconciliation and working to expand services in the western Louisville.

© 2017 WHAS-TV