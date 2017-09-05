Early September rains means increase in Mosquitoes in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health says four adults have been infected with the West Nile Virus, including one in Jefferson County.

In addition to wearing insect repellent with DEET there are important steps you should take at home.

Mosquito Joe is a mosquito control company for Kentuckiana businesses and homes.

Experts say due to Friday, Saturday and Tuesday's rains there is likely standing water in places you may forget, but those are the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Barry Jewell, Manager with Mosquito Joe adds, "You might have some wheel-barrows or something around the garage or a bucket or a flower pot maybe with the drain plate underneath of it that's holding water. Just anywhere where you can get that water out of those standing areas would help you quite a bit."

Until our temperatures stay consistently in the mid-50s mosquitoes will remain active, you also want to clear standing water to eliminate any eggs that may survive through the winter and hatch next year.

More helpful tips are here: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/ or http://www.chfs.ky.gov/dph/epi/westnile.htm.

© 2017 WHAS-TV