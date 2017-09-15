Early cases of influenza reported

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported two cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza. The cases are both from Jefferson County.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices encourages flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older. Young children, pregnant women, persons 50 years and older, persons with chronic health disorders, and residents and workers of long-term care facilities are strongly encouraged to get the flu vaccine, as they are more prone to health complications.

Vaccinations may be given at any time during the flu season. Adequate supplies are expected for this area.

"Getting the flu can be debilitating and sometimes life-threatening. Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent the flu," said Hiram C. Polk, Jr., M.D., commissioner of DPH. “It’s also extremely important to take simple preventive steps to avoid the flu. You should also follow the advice your parents gave you to prevent flu and other illnesses that tend to circulate at this time of year – wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you’re sick.”

Influenza can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and body aches. Flu can be very contagious.

