Early-bird KDF marathon registration ends Feb. 1

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you've been waiting to register for the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon or miniMarathon, the time is now. Registration fees are set to increase on Wednesday, February 1.



For runners who register by midnight on Tuesday, January 31, entry fees will be $75 for the miniMarathon and $85 for the Marathon.



On February 1 they increase by $10 each.



Online registration is open at derbyfestivalmarathon.com

The Kentucky Derby Festival races are the largest annual road races in Kentucky. They are set for Saturday, April 29 and entries will be capped at 18,000.



