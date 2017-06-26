E-Town mother arrested after driving car into flooded area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Last Friday’s flooding led not only to a rescue but an arrest in Elizabethtown.

Police say emergency crews found a black Nissan Altima nearly submerged in floodwaters with Whitney Darst and her four-year-old daughter stranded on the roof.

Crews used a raft to rescue the pair.

Witnesses told police they say Darst’s car approaching the flooded area and while they attempted to get her to stop, she kept driving.

After officers conducted a field sobriety test, Darst was arrested and charged with DUI and wanton endangerment.

Neither she nor her daughter were injured in the incident.

