E-cigarette and hookah ban goes into effect Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The city’s expanded smoke-free ordinance goes into effect Monday.

This means the use of electronic cigarettes and hookah products will be prohibited in indoor public places and work sites.

However, there are two exemptions.

E-cigarettes will be allowed in retail shops that meet certain requirements and smoking will be allowed in hookah lounges that were in business before May 1, 2017.

