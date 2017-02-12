E-bus coming to Louisville offering financial planning and employment assistance

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The E-bus—a mobile classroom that provides financial planning and employment assistance--is coming to Louisville this week

The bus will be in various locations throughout Louisville Monday through Friday and is open to the public.



The bus is staffed by professionals who provide free one-on-one personalized counseling, credit scores, financial coaching, budgeting, job search and other services.

On Monday the bus will be at the Northwest Neighborhood Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



On Tuesday it will be at the Nia Center from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday the bus will be at the Baxter Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



On Thursday it will be at the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



And on Friday, the last day you will be able use the bus's services, it will be at the Edison Center from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.



