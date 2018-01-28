DuPont Manual student featured in Sundance film

Kentucky High school: DuPont Manual High School

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – A high school junior at DuPont Manual High School in Louisville is heading to Sundance Film Festival.

Anjali Chadha is one of nine students featured in the film Science Fair, which follows students on the road to “the Olympics of science fairs.”

Last spring, crews were in Louisville to film the Anjali, a student in the Math, Science and Technology magnet program, as she prepared to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

The documentary film produced by Cristina Costantini and directed by Darren Foster was one of 110 films selected among the 14,000 Sundance submissions.

The film premiered at Sundance on Jan. 21. The festival runs from Jan. 18 – 28.

Reporters at the Courier-Journal talked with Chadha about the experience. For more on this story, read the full article here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV