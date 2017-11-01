Duluth Trading Co. opens Whiskey Row location

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Rising from the ashes of Whiskey Row the Duluth Trading Company opened its doors of its 27th retail store in downtown Louisville on Wednesday morning.

"I think it's a big statement that a prominent national retailer would be looking at downtown Louisville and saying this is where we want to open a really great store here,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.



"Being able to be on Whiskey Row is something that we as a company have taken great pride in,” said Duluth Trading Co. spokesman Ryan Pasbrig. “Being able to restore that building and give it back to the community that is going to invest in us."



For years Duluth Trading Company has been a successful online retailer that is now branching out into brick and mortar stores.



"We're a fun, quirky, hardworking company selling a lot of practical clothing and gear for everyday life,” said Pasbrig.



Known as much for their catchy commercials as their quality clothes Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he feels Duluth may help the city lockdown more development downtown.



"People have always wanted retail coming back downtown, and this is a great store,” said Fischer. “You put that together with the opening of the Convention Center in August, the big Omni Hotel, the 25 other hotels that are in process around the city. I think we're having a real renaissance around the city."



"Just seeing the hard-working people of Louisville and Kentuckiana we feel like it's going to be a great fit here,” said Pasbrig.



While time will tell how successful Duluth will be downtown Fischer says it's a sign of things to come.



"When you combine bourbonism, Duluth, and ax throwing there's no telling what's going to happen next,” said Fischer.



The Duluth Trading Co. will have a grand opening Thursday morning at 9AM, and then they'll take a swing at earning your business with lumberjack shows at 10:30AM and again at noon.

