Drivers frustrated over RiverLink toll troubles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The River Link tolling system announced Wednesday that there have been more than 2.2 million crossings across the three tolling bridges. That's an average of 80,000 a week. More than half of those drivers are using the transponders, but viewers have told WHAS11 they’re more of a hassle than an ease.



“I knew it wasn't going to be a perfect system. I didn't expect this,” said Holly Sutherland.

Sutherland lives in Jeffersonville, Indiana, but works in Louisville and travels every day across the Kennedy and Lincoln bridges. She told WHAS11 News she’s had nothing but problems with her River Link tolling account.



“I feel like I just have to babysit this account, check it every morning and afternoon and the process is not nearly as smooth,” she explained.



Several drivers, just like Sutherland, told WHAS11 News some of their trips aren't posting to their account. These are trips they depend on to get the frequent travel discount and without the discount, prepaid accounts are draining fast.



“I’m already into a new month, I'm already putting more money into the account, it's missing and their answers are inconsistent,” said Sutherland.



Sutherland says her account has at least four trips missing.



“Some people may look at it as 'oh it didn't hit your transaction, saves you $2.00,’ well not for those of us who are depending on the 40 trips and that $1.00 discount,” Sutherland explained.



River Link spokesperson Mindy Peterson is asking drivers to be patient.



“There are just some trips that for whatever reason are kicked to review, and when they're kicked to review, they're human image reviewers,” she said. “So trips are posting, but as you can imagine, it's a slower process.”



Customer service appears to be another issue expressed by drivers.



“I'm not getting answers. I'm being told to wait, wait, wait,” said Sutherland.



Peterson told WHAS11 News they’re working on that too.



“We have just added more customer service representatives to field phone calls, so that number is growing,” Peterson said.



Delayed transactions can take up to ten days to post to an account. Sutherland said she will wait, but is considering other options already.



“It makes me want to avoid the bridges. I'm so close to Second Street. I can just hop on that,” she said.

Once your invoice comes in, you'll have 30 days to pay it, so if there are any errors, Peterson said there's time to straighten them out.

(© 2017 WHAS)