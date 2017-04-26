Driver, passenger saved by Good Samaritan, Metro Officer

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Dash cam video just released by LMPD shows the heroic actions of a Louisville resident and police officer.

Flames consumed the front-end of the car at Bardstown Rd. and Douglass Blvd. after it slammed into a pole on Feb. 2.

Fifth Division Officer Jeff Rodgers responded to the injury crash and found a passerby, Nathaniel Boyer, already in action. The video shows Boyer pulling the unconscious driver from the car as the smoke and flames grew. Rodgers quickly steps in to save the passenger, still inside the car, smashing in the passenger window to get to him.

Shortly after, the entire vehicle was engulfed.

LMPD posted the video to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying, "if not for the quick thinking and actions by both Officer Rodgers and the Good Samaritan, more than likely neither occupant would have survived the accident. Officer Rodgers and Mr. Boyer will be nominated for a life-saving award. You both make us very proud!"

