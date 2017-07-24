Driver in Texas accused of smuggling immigrants has ties to Louisville

James Bradley Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The truck driver accused of smuggling dozens of immigrants in the back of his trailer has been living in Louisville.

WHAS11 News knocked on James Bradley Jr.’s door on McCloskey Avenue. The people that answered the door told our reporter that Bradley does live there, but would not say how long he’s lived there or answer any more questions.

Ten people are now dead after police said up to 100 immigrants were crowded inside Bradley’s tractor trailer with no air-conditioning. Authorities say it could've been as hot as 140 degrees inside.



The criminal complaint against Bradley said he claims he didn't know what was inside the trailer until he heard pounding on the door while he was parked at a San Antonio Wal-Mart. He said when he opened the doors, he was surprised to see people charging out of the trailer, and bodies lying on the floor.

RELATED: Smuggling survivors took turns breathing through hole in hot truck

RELATED: 'Horrific tragedy': What we know after 10 die from hot semi truck at S.A. Walmart

One survivor told ABC News there was no air or water inside the trailer.

“I woke up and wanted to run but I felt kind of faint, so I fell. I fell where I was very weak,” Adan Laravegas explained.



The immigrants were reportedly from Mexico and Central America and the criminal complaints says they paid thousands to get to San Antonio and other places.

Bradley could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Immigration agents are now searching for anyone else connected to this operation.

© 2017 WHAS-TV