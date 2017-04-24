Dress for Success program helps women achieve economic independence

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Dress for Success program aims to help women achieve economic independence with a dedicated support system, serving nine counties in Kentucky and four counties in Indiana.

Dress for Success has a boutique in downtown Louisville on Guthrie Street for women who are either unemployed or underemployed.

"When they come here to the boutique, they are offered the opportunity, as they are referred to us by a number of different agencies in the community, to come in and get one interview outfit for an upcoming interview. Once they actually gain employment, they can come back and get up to five employment suiting for their new job,” said Michelle Dayvault, Executive Director of Dress for Success.

The nonprofit needs gently used business wear in size 14 and above, briefcases, handbags and shoes size eight and above.



More volunteers are also needed to help women prepare for interviews and work on resumes.

