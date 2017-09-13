Dr. Pollio gives State of JCPS address

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Wednesday afternoon JCPS interim superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio gave his State of JCPS address at Vincenzo’s downtown.



Dr. Pollio addressed his biggest concerns for the district and what he believes should be their top priorities: Improve culture and climate, increase in student learning and improved organizational coherence.



During a question and answer session, Pollio addressed concerns about undocumented students.

“I believe we are committed, and I am committed as superintendent, and I know our board is, to make sure our students feel supported and safe no matter who they are and while they are in there we want to provide a sense of belonging to our students,” Pollio said.

By federal law, JCPS does not identify any students by immigration status so there is no exact number of how many students in the district are Dreamers.

