Dr. Hargens reflects on 6 years with JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After six years at the helm, Dr. Donna Hargens is walking the school hallways for the final time. She attended her last board meeting on Monday. She says she will always champion the students in this district and will always love Louisville.

Dr. Hargens says she’s been very reflective these past few days, looking back on amazing work and amazing people.

When she arrived from North Carolina in 2011, she had high hopes for the nation's 28th largest school district. As she leaves, the graduation rate is 80 percent, college and career readiness has doubled, and kindergarten readiness has increased. One of Hargens’ proudest achievements was making sure that students were the center of every decision.



With this parting of the ways comes some regret. Hargens says it's impossible to make everyone happy. She knows she'll always have her critics, but she's most grateful for the connections she's made in Louisville -- a place she loves.

Dr. Hargens and her husband will return to North Carolina where they can be doting grandparents to Anabella Claire, but she says there will be other children in her future with another job as an educator.

Hargens says she will always cheer for the city of Louisville and for JCPS.

