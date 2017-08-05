Chanson Calhoun crowned Kentuckiana Idol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An American Idol hopeful was crowned as dozens tried out for Kentuckiana Idol at Fourth Street Live.
Chanson Calhoun, a Louisville native stunned judges with her rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough, made famous by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967.
After winning the "Silver Ticket", Calhoun will head directly to Hollywood where she will audition for celebrity judges which include Katy Perry.
The four runner-ups will receive a front of the line pass for the bus tour when it arrives in Louisville on Aug. 30.
Check out other moments, including the moment when Chanson Calhoun was announced the winner.
