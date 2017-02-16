Dozens of risky Kentucky dams in poor condition

Water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(Courier-Journal) - Kentucky since 2010 has more than tripled the number of emergency action plans for high-hazard dams in the state to help in a crisis like the one playing out in California, but state regulators still have 45 more to go.

And a report submitted last year to a national dam inventory counted as many as 79 high-hazard Kentucky dams in poor condition, and another 65 in fair condition, according to information obtained by the Courier-Journal. The report doesn't single out or name those dams.

Despite the assuring and scary numbers, Kentucky regulators said there's no need for alarm - they've been moving quickly to use new technology to help dam owners fully understand the risks and to take steps to manage them. Their comments came after nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from below a Northern California dam that has been at risk of failing because of too much water and spillway damage, raising questions about dam safety nationwide.

The state's Energy and Environment Cabinet runs Kentucky's dam safety program out of its Division of Water. "The division ... has had a consistent commitment to the dam safety program to ensure Kentucky's dams are properly maintained, regularly inspected, and meet risk-based design specifications," agency spokesman John Mura said in a written statement. "The division regularly inspects dams, assesses their condition and risk classification and identifies needs and deficiencies to dam owners for remediation."

Dams are categorized by their potential to cause death or destruction in the event of a failure, not their physical condition. A high hazard dam, for example, gets that label because its failure could cause a loss of life. The physical condition rankings are separate and are part of the federal government's national dam inventory program.

New technology

Kentucky's dam safety program "is up and down, like a lot of states," said Lori Spragens, executive director of the Lexington-based Association of State Dam Officials. A decade ago, her group counted as many as 14 employees in Kentucky's dam safety office; her group identified only four in 2015. State officials said that stands at five now, but doesn't include others within the agency who also assist the program.

"Kentucky is in the middle" but has a lot of dams in poor condition, she said. Kentucky has also been working hard, she said, to get as many as 75 percent of the 180 high-hazard dams it regulates to have emergency action plans, even though there's no state law mandating them. Kentucky is one of only eight states that do not require the emergency plans for that category, according to the Association of State Dam Officials.

Those plans "are there to help people get out of the way" in advance of a catastrophe, and include flood inundation maps so officials know who needs to evacuate, and standard procedures such as a list of which agencies to alert, she said.

There are 275 high-hazard dams in Kentucky. Besides those regulated by the state, the others include federal dams run by Tennessee Valley Authority, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to division of water.

►FROM 2016: Green River Dam at Mammoth Cave Park fails

Kentucky is also exceeding its inspection goal of checking on all high- or significant-hazard dams every two years, Spragens said.

Even though the state doesn't have a law specifically requiring certain dams have emergency plans, the Division of Water's Peter Goodmann said Kentucky can require a dam owner draw up an emergency plan if needed. Typically, however, he said dam owners that are asked comply on their own.

Goodmann, the division's director, said a $2.1 million federal grant obtained in 2011 gave the state's dam safety program a big boost.

It allowed consultants to check on nearly 200 of 240 state-owned or local government-owned dams and to develop a template for new emergency action plans. Kentucky has also begun using new radar and imaging tools to help dam owners more easily and accurately determine the flood zones needed to form evacuation plans, he said.

"The nation’s dams are aging, and the number of high-hazard dams is on the rise," according to a 2013 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers. "Many of these dams were built as low-hazard dams protecting undeveloped agricultural land. However, with an increasing population and greater development below dams, the overall number of high-hazard dams continues to increase."

Hazard creep

That kind of "hazard creep" is what Goodmann said also has been happening in Kentucky.

A dam constructed decades ago in a rural area for a fishing lake later gets homes built in its inundation zone, so its classification changes from low hazard to high hazard, he said.

As an example, he cited the Bullock Pen Lake in northern Kentucky - a lake originally intended just for recreation that's also now a water supply and has become the highest-risk dam in Kentucky. He said state officials have begun a $12 million upgrade and are taking steps including buying out homes in risky areas at other state dams.

The condition ratings, Goodman said, are "conservatively" defined and range from satisfactory to unsatisfactory, with an additional "not rating" classification.

The state has none in the unsatisfactory category, which would include any deemed unsafe.

A dam in poor condition may have multiple maintenance deficiencies, structural issues, or seepage, but conditions do not warrant lowering water levels, according to guidelines used by the state.

A dam in fair condition has no known structural issues but may have seepage or leakage not deemed to be an immediate threat, for example.

Goodmann said a dam's ability to handle a worst-case storm also factors into the mix.

"We have a lot of dams in this state that predate standards for construction and they have since had significant hazard creep from low- to moderate-, or moderate- to high-hazard dam" classification, he said. "That's a big challenge."

But he said that "when you say fair or poor, those dams don’t necessarily have structural problems," he added.

It's hard for people to learn about the status of dams in their areas. Security concerns following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks prompted restrictions on the availability of hazard ratings and conditions for specific dams.

The average age of the 84,000 dams in the country is 52 years old, the American Society of Civil Engineers concluded in 2013, giving the nation an overall grade of D for maintaining them. As much as $21 billion was said to be needed to repair them.

Aging infrastructure

In Kentucky, its more than 1,000 dams range in use from major flood control, water supply or recreational dams to coal waste impoundments. The state regulates 963 of them.

Kentucky's most recent major dam emergency occurred in 2007, when Army Corps of Engineers began lowering the water level in Lake Cumberland, citing fears that a weakened Wolf Creek Dam could break, raising fears of flooding and possibly deaths as far away as Nashville. The nearly mile-long, earthen dam, built atop cavern- and fissure-riddled limestone, was shored up without incident during seven years of construction.

Before that, there was the Martin County coal disaster. On Oct. 11, 2000, the 72-acre Big Branch Impoundment failed, sending a black mass of coal slurry pouring out of underground mine works, fouling streams, polluting water supplies, killing fish and wildlife and damaging property in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia for 75 miles of the Big Sandy River.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called the 300-million gallon spill near Inez one of the South's worst environmental disasters.

Most of the state's dams were built between 1950 and 1980, with some much older.

That aging infrastructure needs attention, but all-too-often, slips under the public radar, Spragens said. Until there's an emergency, like the one in California at the Oroville Dam.

Now is a good time, she said, for all states to "take a good hard look at their programs."

Reach reporter James Bruggers at (502) 582-4645 and at jbruggers@courier-journal.com.

Courier-Journal