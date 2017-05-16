Dozens gather for vigil to remember Bardstown teen killed

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A sea of pink – Cameron Williamson's favorite color.

“He didn't care. It showed who he was,” Amanda Bartley, the victim’s aunt, said.



The 17-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning behind a Bardstown business on East Stephen Foster Avenue.



“When he got shot over possibly having two five dollar bills and a little bit of weed...he got shot over,” Bartley said.



Police say Williamson met Alexis Gribbins and Damion Murphy on Instagram and they arranged a meeting to buy marijuana. Police say Shelmontay Adams and Torique Griffin then met up with them and shot and killed Williamson. His cousin says he was going through a hard time in life.



“The past couple of years his life just went downhill and he was supposed to come this summer but now I have to visit his grave,” Nathan White, the victim’s cousin, said.



Family and friends filled the balloons and the candles were lit as dozens gathered to remember the Bardstown High School junior.

“It's very crazy. It's hard to believe honestly. I still wake up and don't believe it,” Daniel Nalley, the victim’s friend, said.



A life cut short and his family wondering why.



“They didn't come for $10 and a joint. They came to take my cousin's life and I just want to know why,” White said.

The Bardstown Police Chief says they are fast-tracking this case. He says it will go to the Grand Jury on Wednesday.

