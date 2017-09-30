Dozens attend rally in support of new immigration ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 100 people were in support of immigrants and refugees as they took to the steps of the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville Saturday.

It was part of a vigil held for those who are calling on city leaders to adopt an ordinance that would prevent Louisville Metro Police Officers and Metro Corrections employees from asking people about their immigration status unless it was part of a criminal investigation.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad recently announced a new policy in which officers will not respond to requests to help immigration and customs officers, unless there is a warrant, a crime had occurred or during an emergency situation.

Supporters urge ICE agents to respect lawful immigrants and refugees.

"We appreciate the fact that they are trying to protect our country. But at the same time, many of them have abused that privilege and are arresting people who are innocent," James Flynn, a retired priest, said.

To view the ordinance up for consideration with Metro Council, click here.

