Downtown road closures planned Monday for Mayor's Hike, Bike, & Paddle

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Several road closures are planned for Monday from 6 am to 4 pm for the Mayor's Fit Hike, Bike, and Paddle event. The event starts at 8 am.





The following streets will be closed from 6 am to 1 pm:

Witherspoon Street from First Street to Bingham Way

Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Main Street from Preston Street to 15th Street

Ramp from I-64 westbound to Third Street

Ramp from I-64 westbound to 22nd Street

15th Street from Main Street to Portland Avenue

Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 33rd Street

Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street to 36th Street

Floyd Street from Market Street to Washington Street

The following streets will be closed from 6 am to 4 pm:

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street (canoe/kayak lane on westbound River Road, open from Orange Lot to Green Lot)

Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents)

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

The following areas will be closed to parking from 1 am to 1 pm:

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street

Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Main Street from Preston Street to 15th Street

15th Street from Portland Avenue to Market Street

Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street to 36th Street

Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 33rd Street

The following areas will be closed to parking from 1 am to 4 pm:

Witherspoon Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street

Washington Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street

The Mayor's Fit Hike, Bike, and Paddle event is a yearly event on Labor Day which encourages residents to participate in a community-wide exercise of biking, hiking, and canoeing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV