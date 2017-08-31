WHAS
Downtown road closures planned Monday for Mayor's Hike, Bike, & Paddle

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:36 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Several road closures are planned for Monday from 6 am to 4 pm for the Mayor's Fit Hike, Bike, and Paddle event. The event starts at 8 am.


The following streets will be closed from 6 am to 1 pm:

  • Witherspoon Street from First Street to Bingham Way
  • Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
  • Main Street from Preston Street to 15th Street
  • Ramp from I-64 westbound to Third Street
  • Ramp from I-64 westbound to 22nd Street
  • 15th Street from Main Street to Portland Avenue
  • Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 33rd Street
  • Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street to 36th Street
  • Floyd Street from Market Street to Washington Street

The following streets will be closed from 6 am to 4 pm:

  • Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road
  • River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street (canoe/kayak lane on westbound River Road, open from Orange Lot to Green Lot)
  • Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents)
  • Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

The following areas will be closed to parking from 1 am to 1 pm:

  • Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street
  • Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
  • Main Street from Preston Street to 15th Street
  • 15th Street from Portland Avenue to Market Street
  • Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street to 36th Street
  • Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 33rd Street

The following areas will be closed to parking from 1 am to 4 pm:

  • Witherspoon Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street
  • Washington Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street

The Mayor's Fit Hike, Bike, and Paddle event is a yearly event on Labor Day which encourages residents to participate in a community-wide exercise of biking, hiking, and canoeing. 

