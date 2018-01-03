Downtown Masonic Temple to be redeveloped

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A historic building in downtown Jeffersonville is getting a new lease on life.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced today that the Masonic Temple on East Spring Street will be redeveloped into the headquarters for Denton-Floyd Real Estate.

The building, which overlooks Jeffersonville's Warder Park, was built in 1926 and was used by the Masons until 1994.

It will be sold to the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission and then to the real estate group.

"I've been driving down this road for the last 6-8 months working on other projects and every time, I find myself pulling over and looking and just being in awe of this particular building and wondering how we can figure out a way to get in here and save this historical landmark and here we are, we're doing it and we're very excited about it," says Brandon Denton of the Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group.

The Masonic Temple is on Indiana Landmark's top ten list of endangered historic buildings... and is in the Old Jeffersonville National Register Historic District.

