Kentucky Fried Pixels gamer (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) The next time you want to play a new game on your cell phone or mobile device, there's a group of local talent making sure you download a piece of Kentucky pride.

After watching the story, if you want to download the entire bundle of games developed by Kentucky Fried Pixels gamers, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV