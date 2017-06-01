Doss H.S. names new interim principal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Doss high school has a new interim principal.

He's Todd Stockwell.

He's filling the spot of Dr. Martin Pollio, who accepted the interim superintendent position for JCPS.

Stockwell officially began his new duties June 1 so Pollio can transition into his new role as acting superintendent.

Pollio takes over his new position on July 2.

He's stepping in for Dr. Donna Hargens who came to an agreement with JCPS to leave her position on July 1.



© 2017 WHAS-TV