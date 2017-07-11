Donut King to reopen next Tuesday

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mount Washington’s iconic Donut King will reopen next Tuesday, per a post on the company’s Facebook page.

“In one week, Donut King will be re-opening,” the post said. “Same name, same great recipe!”

The store has been closed since October 2016, when it became the center of a shooting investigation that remains unsolved today. Owner Simon Yeung was shot twice in the head outside the shop. Yeung was seriously injured but survived.

The announcement that the shop will reopen comes just one day after the owners posted an update on Facebook saying it was time for Yeung to “make Mount Washington’s best breakfast for everyone again.”

The news is a welcome surprise to residents, many of whom sent Yeung’s family donations and letters of encouragement during his recovery.

“I’m happy to see that they’re reopening,” said Jeremy Curtis, of Mount Washington. “It’s been missed. It really has.”

Donut King will open Tuesday, July 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. The owners say the shop will close once the donut case is empty.

