Donut King in Mt. Washington reopens months after owner was shot

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The line was out the door Tuesday morning as Donut King in Mt. Washington opened its doors for the first time in nine months. The shop closed down in October after the owner, Simon Yeung, was shot in the head while inside the business.

The owners sold 40 pounds of donuts in just 60 minutes on their first day back in business.

“I was not expecting a clean out after one hour,” said Jennifer Yeung, Simon’s daughter.

The warm and hungry welcome back from the community was a heartwarming surprise for Simon Yeung and his family.

“For everyone to pull together for us, we're all just super happy,” says Jonathan Yeung, Simon’s son.

After months of recovery, Simon says he's a little tired but glad to be back frying dough.

“I'm happy the customers all come for my donuts,” said Simon Yeung.

“We're just glad that he's OK, that's all we care about,” says Jennifer Yeung.

But the Yeungs are still shaken by the shooting that left a bullet in Simon's neck. His daughter says police have not arrested anyone in the case, although officers have shown Simon pictures of potential suspects.

“Dad could not recognize him,” says Jennifer Yeung.

As for dessert lovers across Mt. Washington and beyond, it's been a long nine months without their Donut King.

“Nothing compares to them, they're better than any other doughnut place in the area,” says Beth O’Leary, a loyal customer for years.

Dozens of people lined up before sunrise Tuesday to get the first, fresh batch of pastries.

“I waited in line an hour and a half and I was the first guy here, just welcoming them back like everybody else,” said customer Doug Green.

Some people were turned away after the donuts were sold out but many returned later in the morning for the next round, just happy to see the shop’s open sign lit up once again.

“We prayed for him and tried to support him in any way that we could,” said O’Leary.

The Yeung family handed out the doughnuts out for free but accepted donations. They say they will return the money made to the people who helped in their greatest time of need.

Simon Yeung's children say their father still has a long journey ahead, but it's a sweet feeling to have their head chef back in the kitchen.

