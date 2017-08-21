WHAS
Donovan Harris required to serve his life sentence

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:38 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A judge ruled that Donovan Harris, the man convicted of killing Mary Byron 24 years ago, must serve out his life sentence.

Harris killed his former girlfriend after he was released from jail for kidnapping and raping her.

Harris went before the parole board last week, and Bryon’s parents argued that he was still dangerous and should serve his entire sentence.

The Byrons were pleased that Harris was not granted parole and believe they have justice for their daughter.

