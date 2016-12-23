Donations to community centers could change cycle of Louisville's violence

Donations to community centers (photo:WHAS11) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --The Neighborhood House is a Portland neighborhood staple. Like other community centers around town, it is funded through public and private donations.

“With the need being so great, we cherish every bit of assistance we get from the community and we could always use more,” said Josh Swetnam, Director of Programs.

The Neighborhood House serves children six weeks old to those who are in their 90’s. Swetnam told WHAS11 that many of those families live in poverty.

“We have a lot of families coming to us looking for assistance and we try to meet the needs the best way we can,” he said.

The public can give a helping hand year-round. The Neighborhood House food pantry can always use more donations and if you have it, your time could be your greatest gift. Janet Cherry began giving her time 12 years ago and never left.

“Warming my heart is when I get hugs. We get hugs in here,” she said with a smile.

Sadly, Cherry's followed the news of Louisville’s violent tendencies, but believes the Neighborhood House is leading the way in helping families looking for a turnaround.

“You could go around the city and I don’t think you’d find another program that goes from the cradle to the grave," Cherry said.

Swetnam says it’s important to remember those organizations who strive to serve others and who often rely on others to make it happen.

“Show folks that there is a different way and there are people who care and that want to support and nurture you," he said.

You can support the Neighborhood House – or any other community center – by reaching out to see what their greatest needs are. During the holidays, Swetnam says clothing, food and financial assistance are the most important because of the colder weather and higher heating bills. You can also request a tour of the facility before you decide to make a donation.