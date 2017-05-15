Donations continue for sportswriter Bob White after victim of identity theft

Bob White (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was an evening of laughs and familiar faces at Bellarmine University on Monday night, celebrating retired Courier-Journal sports writer, Bob White.



“Some of them you haven't seen for several years,” White said with a laugh.



The evening circled around a celebration of his career but was mostly about giving back to the man who had been writing about high school sports for more than 50 years.



“This is proof that there's a lot of good in this world, and in this state of Kentucky,” he said as tears started to fall from his face.



The veteran sports writer said he had his life savings taken from him, a victim of identity theft. He said his mortgage and his health insurance went unpaid for months.



“I had written checks, but they had bounced,” he explained.



Doing high school sports for as long as he did, White made a few friends along the way, friends who were willing to help him get back on his feet.



“You could write him, you could call him 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, he would never turn anyone down,” said longtime reader and fan of White, Michael Uphaus.



Since WHAS11 News aired his story in March, White has received nearly $15,000 in donations. He gave up his home but was able to move into an apartment and buy new furniture with those donations.



Everyone who walked through the doors at Bellarmine University gave a donation, as well. Then there were some who gave more than money.



White was showered with gifts, like an old newspaper with his name on it, a Louisville Slugger bat, a lifelong pass into any Kentucky high school sporting event and a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office.



“I'll never forget all of these people,” he said, clearly touched by the generosity.



His name will always be in print and his impact imprinted on so many hearts.



White said he believes he knows who emptied his accounts. Police said there is an open and active investigation, but there have been no arrests at this point.

