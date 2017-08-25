Donate used eclipse glasses to schools in South America, Asia for 2019 eclipse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Since your eclipse glasses from this year can’t be used in the next North American eclipse in 2024, you may be wondering what to do with them.

You can give your used eclipse glasses to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. The glasses Bernheim collects will be donated to Astronomers Without Borders, who will inspect them to ensure they meet NASA standards. The glasses will then be distributed to schools in parts of South America and Asia who will experience an eclipse in 2019.

A receptacle for the glasses is available at the Visitor Center, open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and they also are being accepted at the Entrance Kiosk on weekends.

