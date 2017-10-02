Donate to the American Red Cross

American Red Cross (Photo: American Red Cross)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- In Vegas so many are standing in line to donate blood to help after hundreds were injured in a music festival shooting.

Te American Red Cross says folks locally are showing up to donate in light of this tragedy, they want to do something to help.

Blood donated here in Kentuckiana is sent to St. Louis for testing. From there it ends up at locations around the country, it's possible some could head to Las Vegas.

Click here for more information on donations from the American Red Cross.

