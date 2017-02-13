Domestic violence cases spike days before Valentine's Day

Domestic violence (Photo: Thinkstocl / Domestic Violence, Custom)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – From chocolates to flowers, Valentine's Day for many, is a day of romance. However, in Clark County, the weekend leading up to February 14th was a violent one, with a significant increase in domestic violence cases.



“I have at least a dozen of these that have happened over the last couple of days,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.



Mull says that's double, if not triple the number of cases he normally sees on a weekend.



“I would not disregard the possibility that with Valentine's Day coming up, with everything around us being centered around relationships, romance and love, that that is not a factor in all of this,” he explained.



The Center for Women and Families says it's likely not the Valentine's Day pressure that caused the weekend uptick.



“People try really hard to make it connect to something because that feels better, that makes sense to say, ‘oh well it's Christmas, oh well it's Valentine's Day,’ but it isn't. Domestic Violence ebbs and flows, it knows no season,” Tamara Reif with the Center for Women and Families explained.



There is no clear answer for the weekend's spike, but both Mull and Reif are encouraging victims to seek help and seek prosecution.

Mull says domestic violence cases are often very hard to prosecute because victims will often change their minds, and choose not to cooperate.

The Center for Women and Families says victims can call the hotline for assistance: 502-581-7222 or 1-844-BESAFE 1.

