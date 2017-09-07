Dollar General literacy grants given to Kentuckiana schools

Dollar_General_-_selection.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The Dollar General chain's Literacy Foundation awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to schools and non-profits across the country.

In Clark County, Henryville Elementary and Corden Porter Education Center both received money.

In Jefferson County, grant money went to Okolona and Kenwood Elementary Schools, Noe and Stuart Middle Schools, and Seneca High School, along with DePaul and West End Schools. The grants are aimed at not only helping strengthen literacy programs, but also expanding library collections, inspiring a love of reading in students and making a distinct impact to enhance the lives of children.

© 2017 WHAS-TV