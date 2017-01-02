Dog remains stolen, man offers $5,000 reward to get them back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Broken glass consumes the doorway of Robert Lane’s home after police said his home was broken into the night before.



“Everything is just so piled up,” he said while going through the house seeing room after room torn apart.



“Why do people have to be so cruel, to come into your house and do this destruction and tear everything up just to be mean,” he said.



The TV was taken off the wall and dragged through the back yard, but the TV wasn't the only thing stolen. Lane said what he misses most is the remains of his dog Bandit, also taken.



“I just want my dog back, if they could just bring me my dog back,” he said with tears in his eyes.



Bandit died nearly three years ago. Lane, who is suffering from kidney failure, preserved Bandit's body. His dying wish is to be buried with his dog.



“I don't have that much longer in this world, but I sure wish I could've took him with me. And they got him, they just need to return him to me,” he explained.



He kept Bandit in a steel box.



“I guess they thought it was a money box because it was sealed and it was heavy,” he said.



The dog originally belonged to his sister Barbara before she passed away.



“He was so close to my sister and I got so close to him it just seemed like the three of us were one bond,” he explained.



Now he's offering a $5,000 reward to get his dog back.



“Five-thousand, cash, no questions, I just want my dog back.”



Police say they are still investigating and no arrests have been made, but Robert doesn't believe the thieves chose his home at random.

“I believe we know who they are, I believe that they know who we are,” he said.



Suffering from kidney failure, he told WHAS11 News, knowing he would be buried with bandit is what has kept him at peace.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call LMPD at 574-LMPD.