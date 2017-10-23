WHAS
Documents list witnesses for Dan Johnson removal trial

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:27 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News has learned more about who could be part of the removal trial of embattled Metro Councilman, Dan Johnson.

Documents released over the weekend detail the list of witnesses Johnson's legal team will subpoena to testify.

They include several council members, Mayor Greg Fischer, the CEO and COO's of Greater Louisville Inc, and Courier-Journal reporter, Phillip Bailey.

Johnson has been accused of groping fellow councilwoman, Jessica Green, and exposing his rear end to a council aide.

He has denied those allegations.

His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

