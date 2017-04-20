Documentary shed lights on opioid, heroin addiction

weighing in at 1.6562 grams, is examined in the drug section of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office/ Crime Laboratory (Photo: The Enquirer)

HARRISON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A new locally produced documentary shows the effects of drug use and its abuse in Harrison County, Indiana.

"When I look in the newspaper, the people I'm prosecuting, I'm seeing in the obituary. That's not a win for us," said prosecutor Otto Schalk.

He commissioned 'A Hit of Hell' last October. He said the culture of drug use in southern Indiana is troubling considering all of his cases involve young adults who ultimately don't make it to their 40th birthday.

Barb Carver's daughter Hannah hid her heroin addiction for two years. Carver appeared in the documentary to shed light on the dark side of drugs. "If we can help one person, that's one more person we are going to save," Carver told WHAS11.

Harrison County EMS crews could not save Hannah last June. The 20-year-old died from an overdose 10 days after being released from jail on drug charges.

Schalk is taking the documentary to all Harrison County junior and seniors high schools. He wants Carver's story to be a lesson that a life lost to drugs is avoidable.

"We need to come to grips with the reality that we're losing a generation of our people to this opioid and heroin addiction," he said.

