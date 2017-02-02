Doctor's office destroyed by fire

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some patients with Baptist Health Care are scrambling to get new appointments today after their doctor's office caught fire this morning.



Doctors Hilgeford, Morgan and Haney are hoping to have a temporary office ready for next week to replace their Meridian Drive office in St. Matthews.



Luckily, their patient records are electronically scanned and no one was injured in the fire.



Crews are still working to find out what started it.

(© 2017 WHAS)